 Pune Video: Sharad Pawar Mimics Ajit Pawar After His Emotional Speech At Rally In Baramati
Earlier on Monday, after filing his nomination from Baramati, Ajit Pawar got emotional while addressing a rally. He alleged that Sharad Pawar had created a split in the family and fielded a candidate (Yugendra Pawar) against him

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: Sharad Pawar Mimics Ajit Pawar After His Emotional Speech At Rally In Baramati | File Photo

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday mimicked Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at a rally in Pune district's Baramati Assembly constituency.

Watch Videos:

Earlier on Monday, after filing his nomination from Baramati, Ajit Pawar got emotional while addressing a rally. He alleged that Sharad Pawar had created a split in the family and fielded a candidate (Yugendra Pawar) against him.

article-image

"I previously admitted to making a mistake, but it seems like others are now making errors too. My family and I had agreed to file the form in Baramati first, but that didn't happen. Despite the challenges, we managed to improve the situation. My mother has been very supportive, and she even advised that they should not nominate anyone against Ajit Pawar. However, I was told that Saheb (Sharad Pawar) instructed someone to file a nomination against me... Saheb created the split within the family. ... I just want to say that politics should not be brought to such a low level because it took generations to be united and it doesn't take a single moment to break the family," he said.

He further said that Baramati had seen significant development, yet people had the right to question him on the subject. "Some people question development work done in Baramati. This doesn't mean development is just making roads and building schools. I need to understand what development is and what should be done so that we can say this is development. ... I understand you have a right to speak... but what you talk about is not understandable," he said.

article-image

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sharad Pawar mimicked Ajit Pawar by taking off his glasses and wiping his face with a handkerchief. This received a massive roar from the crowd that had gathered for the rally.

He added, "Be it Ajit Pawar or Yugendra Pawar, everyone has the right to contest elections in a democracy. It should be contested peacefully and try to put forward your policies before the public." The former Union Minister also highlighted the importance of a peaceful election process and clear communication of policies.

