Pune VIDEO: Podar International School Bus Crashes Into BRT Divider In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Driver Taken To Hospital

Podar International School Bus Crashes Into BRT Divider In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Driver Taken To Hospital | Video Screengrabs

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A Podar International School bus crashed into a bus rapid transit (BRT) lane divider near Tapkir Chowk in Kalewadi on Monday afternoon after the driver reportedly felt dizzy and lost control of the vehicle. No students were on board at the time, averting a possible tragedy.

The accident took place at around 2.15 pm on Monday while the bus was returning after dropping students at their homes. Only the driver and a female staff member were travelling in the bus, bearing registration number MH 02 BQ 1087. No injuries were reported.

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Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat, in charge of Kalewadi Police Station, confirmed the incident to The Free Press Journal.

"The school bus hit the divider. The driver felt dizzy, due to which he lost control of the vehicle. The bus crashed quite hard, but fortunately, no one sustained injuries. The driver was returning after dropping off the children, so fortunately, there were no students in the bus," Bahirat said.

He added that police asked the driver whether he had a history of high blood pressure or diabetes. The driver reportedly denied having either condition. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and a medical examination.

Crane Deployed To Remove Bus

The impact sent the bus onto the BRT lane divider near Tapkir Chowk. A crane was deployed to remove the vehicle from the divider and clear the road.

The accident also affected traffic movement in the area as efforts were made to remove the bus and restore normal traffic flow.

Medical Examination To Establish Cause

The exact reason behind the driver's dizziness remains unclear. The medical examination is expected to help establish the cause.

The incident occurred in the afternoon heat, but there is no official confirmation that the weather contributed to the driver feeling dizzy. Police have not confirmed any other medical or mechanical factor behind the accident.

Parents are raising serious concerns regarding student safety, but Podar International School has yet to address the situation; the report will be updated as soon as their response is available.