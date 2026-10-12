Pune: Ticket Tray Worth ₹26,740 Stolen From Swargate PMPML Depot | File Photo

Pune: Paper bus tickets worth ₹26,740 were reported stolen from the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) depot at Swargate on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, an unidentified person took a tray containing tickets for buses running between Swargate and Hadapsar at around 1.50 pm. Pralhad Dhakane (44), a bus conductor from Phursungi, later lodged a complaint at Swargate police station.

Senior Inspector Yashwant Nikam said the tray was later found abandoned at a bus stop on JM Road. A passenger found it and handed it over to PMPML officials.

PMPML staff searched the depot and the buses parked there before approaching the police to report the theft. Police suspect the person who took the tickets may have abandoned them after realising they would be of little use. Police have yet to trace the unidentified person.