 Pune Video: PMC Demolishes Baner's Eskobar Following CM Eknath Shinde's Orders
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: PMC Demolishes Baner's Eskobar Following CM Eknath Shinde's Orders

Pune Video: PMC Demolishes Baner's Eskobar Following CM Eknath Shinde's Orders

This comes only a day after the civic body demolished a 125 square-meter unauthorised structure inside Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Fergusson College Road

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: PMC Demolishes Baner's Eskobar Following CM Eknath Shinde's Orders | Video Screengrab

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued instructions to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures flouting building rules, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday demolished Eskobar in Baner. According to the PMC officials, the bar was illegally constructed. "We had given prior notification to the owners to shut it down. However, it was found to be operational. And accordingly, action has been taken," an official stated.

Watch Video:

This comes only a day after the civic body demolished a 125 square-meter unauthorised structure inside Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Fergusson College Road. The action was undertaken after it came to light that some internal changes were made inside L3 in violation of norms.

Read Also
Pune's Phoenix Marketcity Clarifies: Viral Drug Video Not From Our Mall (WATCH)
article-image

L3 has been in the news after a viral video showed youths with some drug-like substances at the facility. According to the police, L3 was operating till 5am on Sunday, and liquor was being sold beyond the permissible time limit. Pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1:30am.

So far, the PMC's building department has taken action against more than 20 establishments, including pubs and restaurants, and demolished unauthorised structures measuring 36,845 square meters.

Read Also
Pune News: Family Claims Medical Negligence In 14-Year-Old Boy's Death At Poona Hospital
article-image

Only 23 pubs legal in Pune

A recent Right to Information (RTI) query seeking information from the city police on the total number of authorised pubs and discotheques in the city has revealed only 23 pubs and discotheques in the city are authorised. Advocate Sameer Shaikh, a prominent criminal lawyer, had filed the RTI on June 3 seeking the addresses of authorized pubs and discotheques in the city and the names of their owners. He received the information on June 25.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Video: PMC Demolishes Baner's Eskobar Following CM Eknath Shinde's Orders

Pune Video: PMC Demolishes Baner's Eskobar Following CM Eknath Shinde's Orders

Aurangabad Gets New Divisional Commissioner, Police Chief

Aurangabad Gets New Divisional Commissioner, Police Chief

Pune Video: Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Out 'Water Pollution Palkhi' In Protest Against MPCB

Pune Video: Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Out 'Water Pollution Palkhi' In Protest Against MPCB

VIDEO: Miscreants Assault Girl for Talking to Boy of Another Religion in Aurangabad

VIDEO: Miscreants Assault Girl for Talking to Boy of Another Religion in Aurangabad

Pune Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership Of 2024 - Can You Guess The Number?

Pune Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership Of 2024 - Can You Guess The Number?