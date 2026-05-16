Pune VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocked As Bike-Borne Men Open Fire At Furniture Mall; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Angle Emerges | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocked As Bike-Borne Men Open Fire At Furniture Mall; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Angle Emerges | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unknown bike-borne men opened fire at a well-known furniture mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday night, creating panic in the area. The incident took place around 9.20 pm at AJ Furniture Mall on the Ravet-Tathawade BRT route, within the limits of Ravet Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). No one was injured in the firing.

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What Happened?

What's even more shocking is that after the shooting, a social media post claiming the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang did it went viral. But when an FPJ reporter tried to reach out to senior Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials, they weren't available for comment.

The viral post about Bishnoi gang links on social media | Sourced

According to police, two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired five to six rounds at the mall. The bullets hit the signboard and the glass facade of the shop, shattering large glass panes. The attackers fled from the spot immediately after the firing.

Police teams and Crime Branch officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The area was sealed, and evidence was collected with the help of forensic and ballistic experts.

The Social Media Post…

The matter became more serious after a threatening post went viral on social media. The post was allegedly shared from an account linked to Pune resident Shubham Lonkar, who is said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the post, responsibility for the firing was claimed, and threats were allegedly issued to the owner of the furniture mall.

Police said the authenticity of the viral post is being investigated. Officials are checking whether the post is genuinely linked to the gang or was shared to sow confusion.

Shubham Lonkar’s name had earlier surfaced in the Baba Siddique murder case in Mumbai and the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house. He is currently absconding.

Police have formed special teams to trace the attackers. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned, and technical surveillance is being used to track the movement of the accused. Police have also appealed to businessmen to report any threat calls or messages immediately.