Pune: Firing Inside Warje Salon Leaves Two Injured; One Accused Arrested | Pixabay

Pune: Two people were injured after a group of men opened fire inside a salon in the Warje Malewadi area on Friday evening. One accused has been arrested, while others are still on the run.

The incident took place around 6:40 pm at Chaitanya Chowk. Nihal Shinde was inside the salon for a haircut when five to six men arrived on two-wheelers and entered the shop. They allegedly targeted him over an old dispute and opened fire, causing panic in the area.

During the firing, another man, Amol Adhav, who had come for a haircut, was also hit. He was not connected to the dispute and was injured in the crossfire. Both injured persons were rushed to a hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Police teams reached the spot quickly and managed to catch one of the accused. The remaining suspects fled from the scene. A case has been registered at the Warje Malewadi Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam said one of the absconding accused is already wanted in a drug-related case. CCTV footage from the area is being checked, and multiple teams have been formed to trace the suspects.

Attack Linked To Previous Offence…

According to the preliminary investigation, five accused have been identified. The arrested accused, Sahil Raut, was caught on the spot by the crime branch team during patrolling, which helped prevent further escalation.

Nihal Shinde suffered a bullet injury to his left ear. Police said the attack was linked to a previous offence involving the victim and the accused from January 2023. Further investigation is underway.