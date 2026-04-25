2 Critically Injured In Shooting At Pune Salon, One Accused Nabbed; Dramatic CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment Of Firing |

Pune: Panic gripped the Warje Malwadi area of Pune after two men were seriously injured in a late-night shooting and knife attack at a salon in the Yashdeep Chowk locality on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 pm when two men, identified as Nihal Shinde and Amol Adhav, were waiting for their turn at the salon. A duo allegedly opened fire at them before attacking them with a sharp weapon, leaving both victims critically injured, as reported by The Times of India.

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CCTV Captures Exact Moment Of Shooting

Shocking CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced, capturing the sudden assault and the chaos that followed. The footage shows the exact moment when an assailant fired shots at the salon. He can be seen being overpowered by people around him immediately, before he could cause more damage. The incident triggered fear and confusion in the busy locality, with locals rushing to the spot.

Police confirmed that one of the attackers was caught by bystanders and later handed over to the Warje Malwadi police, while the other accused managed to flee. A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding suspect.

Assailants May Be Linked To Rathya Rathod

Preliminary investigation suggests that one of the assailants may be linked to Rathya Rathod, a history-sheeter who was recently arrested in a kidnapping case registered by the Uttamnagar police. Investigations in that case had revealed alleged links to drug trafficking.

Police had earlier arrested Rathod along with his associates, including Rajan Gopal Nair, Jatin Jaywant Kadam, and Shubham Santosh Dahibhate, in connection with the case. Officials had also seized over 10 grams of mephedrone during the probe and identified hundreds of financial transactions linked to the network.

“Some of Rathod’s associates are still on the run,” a police officer said, as quoted by TOI, indicating possible connections between the earlier case and the latest attack. Meanwhile, the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious.

A police team reached the spot immediately after being alerted and has begun a detailed investigation to determine the exact motive behind the attack. Authorities are also examining the CCTV footage and gathering evidence from the scene.