Pune Crime: Man Attacked With Koyta Near Kawdipath Toll Plaza; 3 Booked

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A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked with a koyta by three youths near the Kawdipath Toll Plaza in the Loni Kalbhor area of Haveli taluka on the night of April 20, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Baburao Gaikwad (18), Kunal Rahul Chougule (18) and Shubham Dharma Solanki, all residents of Kadamwakvasti.

According to the police, the injured, identified as Akash Suryakant Pawar, a resident of Hadapsar, had come to attend a wedding ceremony in the area. According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30pm when Pawar was returning on his two-wheeler and reached the Laxmi Lawns vicinity.

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At that time, three accused riding a grey Honda Dio scooter without a number plate intercepted him. They allegedly blocked his way and began abusing him. One of them grabbed Pawar and attacked him on the back with a koyta, while another struck his head with a sharp weapon. The third accused punched him in the face, causing him to collapse on the road.

Pawar suffered severe head injuries and heavy bleeding. The attackers also damaged his motorcycle by kicking it and hitting it with the weapon before fleeing the spot.

Despite his injuries, Pawar managed to reach the Loni Kalbhor Police Station. He was immediately rushed to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. After that, he lodged a complaint.

Based on his statement, the police have registered a case against three accused. Further investigation is underway.