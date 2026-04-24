Pune: 2 Sahakarnagar Police Personnel Suspended For Taking Money From Illegal Business Operator | File Pic (Representative Image)

Two police personnel have been suspended after a video showing them allegedly accepting money from an illegal business operator went viral on social media. The action was taken by Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite.

The suspended officials have been identified as Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Bapusaheb Kisanrao Khutwad and Police Havaldar Amol Prakash Pawar. Both were attached to the Sahakarnagar Police Station.

According to police sources, a video that surfaced in March on Instagram and other social media platforms showed the two personnel allegedly accepting money from Abhijit Maruti Gaikwad (36), a resident of Parvati Darshan area. The incident reportedly took place in a public setting, raising serious concerns over misconduct and violation of police discipline.

DCP Mohite said that maintaining direct contact and engaging in financial transactions with individuals involved in illegal activities is a serious breach of conduct and damages the reputation of the police force. The widespread circulation of the video further tarnished the public image of the department.

Taking serious note of the matter, Mohite ordered the immediate suspension of both personnel. Further departmental inquiry is underway.