Pune: Video Of School Students Conducting Census In Sadashiv Peth Is Fake, Says PMC | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has clarified that the first phase of the Census 2027 exercise underway in the city is being conducted entirely through a government-approved digital platform and not by school students, as falsely claimed in a video circulating on social media.

According to civic officials, the first phase of Census 2027, comprising house-listing and housing census activities, began on May 16 and will continue until June 14 across Pune city. The survey is being carried out across all 15 regional offices through a network of 10,902 enumerators and 1,817 supervisors.

PMC stated that the enumeration process is being conducted digitally using the official HLO mobile application. However, a misleading video circulated on social media recently alleged that census work in Sadashiv Peth was being carried out offline by school students. Officials have termed the video fake and said it is creating confusion among citizens.

Census authorities explained that enumerators are entering information directly into the HLO app on their mobile devices. In one such case highlighted by officials, an enumerator had already completed surveys of 140 out of 164 assigned households through the app, demonstrating that the work is being carried out digitally as mandated.

Each enumerator has been assigned approximately 200 households covering a population of around 800 people. Citizens have been urged to verify the identity cards of enumerators and ensure that information is entered into the mobile application in their presence.

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The civic administration has appealed to residents not to believe rumours or misinformation regarding the census process and to cooperate with enumerators during the survey.

Officials emphasised that census data remains confidential and plays a crucial role in national planning, policymaking and the formulation of future economic and social development programmes. Accurate census information is considered essential for preparing development plans for both the country and cities such as Pune.

PMC has also warned that action will be initiated against individuals responsible for circulating fake videos and misleading information that defames enumerators engaged in this national exercise and creates confusion among the public.