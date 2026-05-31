CEC Member Visits Pune To Assess Ecological Concerns Over Riverfront Works | Sourced

Anjan Kumar Mohanty, member of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) constituted by the Supreme Court, visited Pune on Saturday following a representation submitted regarding ecological concerns associated with riverfront development works along the Mula River. The visit covered the Ram-Mula confluence, Balewadi, Dada Ghat and Sangvi river stretches.

Citizens and environmental groups highlighted concerns regarding the loss of riparian forests, disturbance to wetlands and springs, disruption of faunal corridors, debris dumping and proposed tree felling in ecologically sensitive riverbank areas. They have been trying for many months to get the eco-sensitive riparian zones identified as deemed forests.

At the Ram-Mula confluence, citizens explained the ecological significance of the dense riparian forest, grasslands, wetlands and springs that help sustain river health and biodiversity. Concerns were also raised regarding impacts on wildlife habitats and movement corridors.

During the site visits, Mohanty closely examined the river stretches, interacted with officials and citizens, and sought detailed information on riparian vegetation, biodiversity and ecological conditions.

Citizens informed Mohanty that more than 450 species have been documented within an approximately 800-metre stretch of the river corridor, with records uploaded to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF). Mohanty also visited the Mula riverbank near Dada Smashan Bhumi and the rich riparian zone near Bharat Electronics Limited in Sangvi, which is on the PCMC side of the river.

A meeting was subsequently held at Van Bhavan, Pune, where Shailaja Deshpande of Jeevitnadi presented ecologically sensitive hotspots along Pune's rivers. Citizens reiterated the need to protect the remaining riparian forests and biodiversity-rich river corridors across both PMC and PCMC areas.

The visit was attended by forest department officials, representatives of PMC and PCMC, and members of Pune River Revival working for river conservation.

"As concerned citizens, we believe that conserving these ecologically rich riparian areas is vital for creating liveable cities and restoring to the river the space and ecological functions that are inherently hers. We are hopeful that Mohanty will take due cognisance of these concerns and recommend to the Supreme Court the protection of Pune's riparian forests under the 'Deemed Forest' category," said Deshpande.