Pune: Darshan To Resume At Bhimashankar Temple From June 10 After Nearly Five-Month Closure | Sourced

Pune: The historic Bhimashankar Temple in Pune district will reopen for devotees from June 10 after remaining closed for development and infrastructure works. The announcement was made by acting District Collector Gajanan Patil on Saturday.

Authorities have decided to resume darshan despite some construction work still being underway. The decision was taken considering the sentiments of devotees and the expected increase in pilgrim footfall ahead of the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela.

The temple has remained closed since January 9, 2026, for renovation and infrastructure development works linked to preparations for the Kumbh Mela. The shrine was initially expected to reopen after a few months, but the closure was extended as several construction projects were still incomplete. With the latest decision, devotees will be able to visit the temple again after nearly five months.

According to the district administration, major development works are being carried out around the temple based on estimates of the large number of devotees expected to visit during the Kumbh period. A new congregation hall and improved approach pathways are currently under construction.

Officials said the main congregation hall in front of the temple is expected to be completed by the end of June. However, since most of the remaining work is outside the main temple premises, authorities have decided not to delay the reopening of the shrine any further.

The administration has assured that all facilities directly related to devotees, including darshan arrangements, cleanliness, basic amenities and traffic management systems, will be ready before the temple reopens on June 10.

Officials added that the remaining construction work will continue in phases without affecting temple visits. The reopening is expected to bring relief to thousands of devotees who were unable to visit the temple during the development work.