Pune VIDEO: NCP-SP Workers Vandalise Illicit Liquor Shops After At Least 15 Die | Video Screengrab

NCP-SP workers on Friday vandalised three illicit liquor shops in Pune after at least 15 people died following the consumption of toxic liquor over the past two days.

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According to information received, five deaths have been reported in Pune's Hadapsar area, while ten have been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Phugewadi.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested an individual named Yogesh Wankhede, who had previously been taken into custody by the Pune State Excise Department in connection with the case.

The police alleged that the accused was involved in supplying liquor to both affected locations, which is now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation into the suspected hooch tragedy.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) and alleged that the government has failed to curb illicit liquor shops.

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"The tragic incident in Pune, where a staggering 18 individuals lost their lives after consuming toxic liquor in the Hadapsar and Phugewadi areas, is a deeply horrific event that starkly exposes the unbridled and corrupt functioning of the Home Department. Upon visiting Sassoon Hospital in Pune to inquire whether any official report existed regarding the causes of these deaths, officials offered a flimsy excuse, citing 'confidentiality' as the reason why the report could not be disclosed," he wrote.

"This is an extremely grave matter, and several individuals are still battling for their lives. Despite repeated calls to curb the rampant illegal rackets flourishing across the state, the government has failed to rein them in; consequently, 18 lives have been claimed by the consumption of illicit liquor. The State Government bears full and complete responsibility for this tragedy. By virtue of its brute majority, this government remains in power merely in a technical sense; morally, however, it has long since forfeited the trust of the people. Therefore, if this government retains even the slightest sense of its moral obligation, it must tender a public apology to the people of Maharashtra," he added.

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Reacting to the incident, CM Devendra Fadnavis said they have identifed the "ecosystem" behind this. "This is a very unfortunate incident. Eight people have been arrested immediately in connection with the case, and some more people may also be arrested. We have identified the complete ecosystem behind this. Efforts are being made to thoroughly trace how far this ecosystem has spread. Our police are jointly working with the Excise Department on this. I believe that we will certainly reach the roots of this and eliminate it. This has been prepared using a product like methanol," he said.