Pune VIDEO: Massive Fire Destroys Grocery Warehouse In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Mamurdi; Stock Worth Lakhs Reduced To Ashes

Pune: Massive Fire Destroys Grocery Warehouse In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Mamurdi; Stock Worth Lakhs Reduced To Ashes | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A massive fire broke out in a closed grocery warehouse in the Mamurdi area of Pune early Monday morning, destroying stock worth lakhs of rupees and creating panic among nearby residents.

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According to available details, the fire started around 5 am and quickly engulfed the entire warehouse. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising high into the sky. Early in the morning, the visuals alarmed people living in the surrounding area.

Local residents immediately informed the fire brigade and police. After that, fire tenders rushed to the spot. After several hours of effort, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. However, by that time, the grocery stock stored inside the warehouse had been completely gutted.

Fire department officials said the operation was challenging because the warehouse was fully sealed. All six shutters of the godown were closed and had become red-hot due to the intense heat of the fire.

Officials also revealed that 50 to 60 oil drums were stored inside the warehouse, raising fears of a possible explosion during the firefighting operation. Firefighters had to carefully open the shutters one by one before entering the structure and dousing the flames.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

Read Also Major Fire Breaks Out At Two Warehouses On Wagholi–Lohgaon Road In Pune

The incident comes just days after another fire broke out at Shaniwar Wada on March 12, where garbage and dry wood caught fire inside the historic fort premises. Fire tenders had rushed to control that blaze as well. Even on Sunday, a fire took place at a scrap shop in the Rupi Nagar area of Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incidents of fire accidents are once again rising in the city.

Authorities have once again urged warehouse owners and commercial establishments to ensure proper fire safety measures. This includes installing functional fire extinguishers and conducting regular safety checks.

(With Inputs From IANS)