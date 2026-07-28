Pune VIDEO: Kesnand Road Residents Allege Daily Short Circuits, Seek Permanent Fix | Video Screengrab

Pune: Residents of Chhatrapati Nagar on Kesnand Road in Pune have raised serious concerns over frequent short-circuit incidents near Oxy Ultima Society, alleging that the recurring electrical faults are putting lives at risk.

According to residents, power lines in the area spark almost every day. While electricity department staff reportedly visit the spot and carry out temporary repairs, locals claim that no permanent solution has been implemented despite repeated complaints.

The latest short circuit on Tuesday triggered panic in the neighbourhood. Several children were playing nearby when sparks suddenly erupted from the power lines, forcing them to run home in fear. Fortunately, no one was injured, but residents said the incident could easily have resulted in a major tragedy.

Expressing their anger, locals questioned the response of both the administration and elected representatives.

"Are the corporator, MLA and aspiring MLAs waiting for a major tragedy before taking this issue seriously?" residents asked, alleging continued negligence despite repeated complaints.

Residents have demanded immediate and permanent repairs to the electrical infrastructure, urging the authorities and public representatives to intervene before the situation results in loss of life. They have appealed to the concerned departments to treat the issue as a priority and ensure the safety of people living in the area.