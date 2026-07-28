Congress Plans Protest Against Amit Shah During Pune Visit Over 'Use Of Force' Against NEET Protesters At Jantar Mantar | PTI File Photo

Pune: The Pune (East) City Congress Committee has announced a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his scheduled visit to Pune on August 1, alleging that the Centre used excessive force against students protesting over the NEET examination paper leak in the national capital.

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Addressing the media through a statement, Pune (East) City Congress president and former mayor Prashant Jagtap claimed that students across the country had launched protests demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister following the paper leak and the reported suicides of more than 23 students. He alleged that police responded with a lathi charge, tear gas and pellet guns, injuring several students.

Jagtap further alleged that many protesters were later booked in false cases, detained and that their family members were harassed even after the demonstrations had ended.

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The Congress has appealed to citizens, students and youth to gather at Seven Loves Chowk on Shankarsheth Road at 10:30am on August 1, along the route of Shah's scheduled visit to Pune. Jagtap said the demonstration is intended to register opposition to what he described as the Union government's "authoritarian approach" and its handling of student protests.

Amit Shah Pune's Event

Shah will be in Pune to attend the Lokmanya Tilak Award ceremony, where he will present this year's award to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in recognition of his contribution to national security. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are expected to attend the function, which will be held at the Maharashtriya Mandal ground in Gultekdi.

Lokmanya Tilak Award

Instituted in 1983, the Lokmanya Tilak Award is presented every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, to individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation's progress and development. Over the years, recipients have included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and veteran leader Sharad Pawar.