Pune: Hindu Group Seeks FIR Against Vidyanand Bapat Over Alleged Remarks Hurting Religious Sentiments

Pune VIDEO: Hindu Seva Sangh Seeks FIR Against Vidyanand Bapat Over Alleged Remarks Hurting Religious Sentiments | Sourced

Pune: The Hindu Seva Sangh has demanded that Kothrud Police register a case against Pune resident Vidyanand Bapat, alleging that he made remarks that hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

Sangh president Rohit Ramesh Marne submitted a complaint to the senior police inspector at Kothrud Police Station, seeking an inquiry and legal action against Bapat.

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According to the organisation, Bapat made allegedly objectionable statements on a public platform and through the media in the backdrop of the Ganesh festival. The Sangh claimed that his remarks could create unrest and social tension.

The organisation has also alleged that Bapat made a statement along the lines of, “I do not believe in the majority.” It has sought a detailed inquiry into the context of the statement and its alleged connection with the Indian democratic system, the Constitution and the democratic framework established under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Hindu Seva Sangh has urged police to investigate the allegations of hurting religious sentiments, creating social unrest and allegedly disrespecting the Constitution and democratic institutions, and take appropriate legal action if the allegations are found to be true.

JUST IN: Footage shows Vidyanand Bapat being slapped while giving a byte to TV9 Marathi in Pune earlier today. A man approached and allegedly hit Bapat as he spoke to the channel, after which others joined in. Raising your voice on civic issues shouldn’t invite a mob. pic.twitter.com/x3CxMKB0vU — Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) September 3, 2026

The demand comes amid heightened activity and public discourse surrounding the Ganesh festival in Pune.

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What did the organisation say?

Hindu Seva Sangh president Rohit Marne said, “Vidyanand Bapat is a name that has recently come into the spotlight. The statements he made about the Ganesh festival suggesting that the Ganesh festival brings economic slump, or that it is useless, or that local goons with no work to do engage in hooliganism there have hurt the sentiments of our entire Hindu community.”

Marne added, “In some instances, he even compared the festival to Yakub Memon. Because the sentiments of all our Hindu people were hurt by this, we have come today to file a complaint against him. We have filed the complaint to the senior inspector.”

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Who is Vidyanand Bapat?

Vidyanand Bapat is a 37-year-old BPO professional from Ratnagiri who has been living in Pune’s Narayan Peth for around eight years. He recently came into the spotlight for speaking out against noise pollution and the use of DJs and high-decibel loudspeakers during Ganeshotsav.

Bapat has maintained that his campaign is against excessive noise, not against Ganeshotsav or any religion, and has called for similar rules to apply to other public events. He has submitted complaints and representations to civic authorities seeking action on noise pollution.

He is not a politician or established public figure; his recent prominence stems from his civic activism and outspoken views.