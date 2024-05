Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Kamla Nehru Park On Prabhat Road | Sourced

A fire erupted in a building near Kamla Nehru Park on Prabhat Road in Pune on Wednesday. Currently, three vehicles from the Pune Fire Brigade are working to extinguish the flames.

Watch Video:

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Kamla Nehru Park On Prabhat Road#Fire #Pune pic.twitter.com/UKWLonXKq6 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 29, 2024

More details awaited