Pune VIDEO: Chinese Food Stall Owner Murdered Over Wedding Dance Dispute, 4 Arrested Within 10 Hours | Sourced

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was brutally murdered following a dispute over dancing during a wedding procession in Pune district's Velhe taluka. However, Bharati Vidyapeeth Police solved the case within 10 hours and arrested four accused, including a tea stall owner.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal Dattatreya Khopade (22), Abhishek Dilip Khopade (23), both residents of Ambegaon, Sachin Harichandra Dhule (43) from Katraj and Adinath Shivaji Kasbe (19) from Mangdewadi.

The deceased has been identified as Tejas Dattatreya Pilane (24), a Chinese food stall owner from Dhankawadi. A complaint in the matter was filed by his brother.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.30am on Friday on the service road near Shivsrushti Gada Chowk in Katraj.

On the night of the incident, Pilane was returning home on his two-wheeler after dropping off a cook who worked at his stall.

A group of men on another bike allegedly rammed Pilane’s vehicle, causing him to fall. As soon as he fell, the attackers, armed with sharp weapons, attacked him. Pilane sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Rahul Khilare, Senior Police Inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “During the investigation, police found that the accused and the victim had a prior dispute during a wedding procession on March 14 in Kondhawale village, Velhe taluka. The argument reportedly broke out over dancing in the procession, which later escalated into a deadly act of revenge.”

Despite the absence of CCTV cameras in the area, police used technical analysis of mobile phones and social media accounts to trace the accused to Shirwal. A team then detained and interrogated them, during which they confessed to the crime. Further investigation is underway.