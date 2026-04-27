Pune Nears Heat Wave Conditions As Temperature Hits 41.8°C Amid Rising Discomfort | Sourced

Pune: The city continued to face intense heat as it recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, raising concerns of a near heat wave situation. The temperature has been steadily rising, making conditions increasingly uncomfortable for residents.

Despite forecasts of light rain and a partly cloudy sky, there was no rainfall on Sunday. Many people were expecting some relief from the heat, but the temperature continued to climb instead, adding to the discomfort.

The Shivajinagar weather station recorded 41.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. This is among the highest temperatures recorded in April in recent years. Similar temperatures were seen in 2022 and 2024, while the highest April temperature in the past was 43 degrees Celsius in 2019.

Other parts of the city also reported high temperatures. Chinchwad recorded 41.2 degrees, Magarpatta 40.9, Hadapsar 40.3, Pashan 40.1, and NDA 39.3 degrees Celsius. In Koregaon Park and Lohegaon, temperatures were close to 43 degrees.

Weather experts have indicated that Pune is currently experiencing conditions close to a heat wave. A heat wave is usually declared when the maximum temperature is 4 to 5 degrees above normal levels. The current weather has been harsh, especially during the afternoon, and even nights have remained warm, with minimum temperatures staying above 20 degrees.

On Sunday, Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest in Maharashtra. However, both day and night temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the next few days, which may make the weather even more uncomfortable.

There is only a slight chance of very light rainfall in Pune and Mumbai in the coming days. Some isolated areas in the southeastern parts of the state may receive light rain, but no major relief is expected for the city.

Meanwhile, Akola remained the hottest place in Maharashtra, recording 46.9 degrees Celsius on April 26. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Vidarbha until April 27, followed by a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and squally weather until April 30.