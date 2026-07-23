Pune VIDEO: Burglary Attempt At PMAY Society On Sinhagad Road Sparks Security Concerns Over Illegal Tenants | Sourced

Pune: An attempted housebreak at the Pune Municipal Corporation's Sinhagad PMAY Society in Vadgaon Khurd on Sinhagad Road has raised fresh concerns over security, with residents alleging that unchecked tenancy in the housing complex has compromised their safety.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when an unidentified person allegedly attempted to break into a flat on the seventh floor of Building A2 in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing society. No theft was reported, but the incident has left residents worried about security arrangements in the complex.

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Residents Complain…

Following the incident, residents claimed there is little monitoring of people entering and leaving the society. They alleged that the increasing number of tenants has made it difficult to identify outsiders and raised questions about the effectiveness of security measures.

The concerns come despite a notice issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last month directing the Sinhagad PMAY Co-operative Housing Society to ensure that rented flats were vacated within eight days.

PMC Notice…

According to the notice issued by the Executive Engineer of the PMAY department, beneficiaries of the housing scheme are prohibited from renting, sub-leasing, transferring or allowing others to occupy their flats. The PMC cited the conditions mentioned in both the provisional allotment letter and the agreement signed by beneficiaries, which clearly prohibit renting out the allotted homes.

The civic body had directed the society committee to inform all members and ensure that such flats were vacated within the stipulated period, warning that administrative action would be initiated against beneficiaries who failed to comply.

‘No Action Taken’

Residents, however, alleged that apart from displaying the notice on the society's notice board, no concrete action has been taken. They claimed the number of tenants has continued to rise over the past one-and-a-half months despite the civic body's directive.

Residents have demanded stricter enforcement of PMC rules, better monitoring of entry and exit points, and immediate action against beneficiaries who have allegedly rented out their PMAY flats in violation of the scheme's conditions.

The incident has once again brought the issue of security and enforcement of PMAY housing rules into focus.