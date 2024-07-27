 Pune Video: Body Of Man Swept Away During Rains In Katraj Found After 3 Days
Baramati MP Supriya Sule had taken to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening, urging the administration to expedite the search for Akshay Salunkhe's body

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Pune Video: Body Of Man Swept Away During Rains In Katraj Found After 3 Days | Sourced

A 26-year-old man was swept away during heavy rains coupled with the release of water from the Khadakwasla dam on Wednesday evening in Pune's Katraj area. His body was found on Saturday morning by fire brigade officials.

The youth, identified as Akshay Salunkhe, went missing around 6pm on Wednesday. The fire brigade initially dispatched a vehicle from Gangadham fire station to conduct a search, but the increasing water discharge and flow from the dam hampered their efforts. Salunkhe could not be found after the initial search.

On the second day, realising the seriousness of the incident, several fire brigade personnel and officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched an extensive search operation using ropes, life jackets, and other equipment.

On Saturday at 10am, a dead body was discovered in the water under the Dengale Bridge. Fire brigade personnel retrieved Salunkhe's body and handed it over to the police.

Fire officers Subhash Jadhav, Pradip Khedekar, Sunil Naiknaware, Kamlesh Chaudhary, and about 20 other personnel participated in the search operation under the guidance of Fire Chief Devendra Potfode. The police department, lifeguards, and drainage department also cooperated in the effort.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule had taken to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening, urging the administration to expedite the search for Salunkhe's body.

