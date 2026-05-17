Pune VIDEO: BJP & NCP Leaders Face Off In Pimpri-Chinchwad Over Park Development Work | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: BJP & NCP Leaders Face Off In Pimpri-Chinchwad Over Park Development Work | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A political clash broke out in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday morning over the construction of a pavilion inside a public park in the Sambhajinagar area of Chinchwad Gaon.

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Argument In Front Of MLA…

The argument took place between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Mayor Mangala Kadam and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Nilesh Newale in the presence of BJP MLA Mahesh Landge of the Bhosari assembly constituency.

The dispute erupted when Mahesh Landge arrived in Sambhajinagar for a programme and was leaving after the event. Members of both parties reportedly argued over the ongoing construction of a meeting pavilion at Joggers Park in Ward No. 11.

What’s The Issue?

The pavilion is being built through public contributions and funds from former Mayor Mangala Kadam. The park, also known as “Oxygen Park", is popular among residents for jogging and exercise due to its natural mud track. Hundreds of citizens visit the park every day.

The BJP has alleged that the construction work is unauthorised and violates the purpose of the park. Corporator Nilesh Newale claimed that only facilities related to the park’s original reservation should be allowed inside the area. He also alleged that NCP workers created a disturbance during the MLA’s visit on Sunday.

NCP’s Arguments Against BJP’s Stance…

On the other hand, the NCP said the work was being carried out following demands from local residents and had official support from MLA Mahesh Landge himself. Gaurav Kadam, son of Mangala Kadam, said the MLA had earlier issued a recommendation letter for building the pavilion through MLA funds.

He questioned why BJP corporators were opposing a project backed by their own party’s MLA. He also said senior citizens had requested that the work continue without hurdles and appealed for cooperation on public issues.

The dispute has now turned into a political confrontation between local BJP and NCP leaders over the development work at the park.