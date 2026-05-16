Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP Leaders Stage Bullock-Cart Protest Outside PCMC Over PM Narendra Modi’s Comments | WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Three corporators of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) arrived at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in a bullock cart on Thursday to protest against what they called the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “extravagant spending” in the civic body.

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About The Protest…

The protest took place ahead of the general body meeting of the municipal corporation on Thursday. NCP corporators Swati Mai Kate, Pratiksha Jawalkar and Raju Bansode from Ward No. 30 reached the civic headquarters in traditional attire and raised slogans against the ruling BJP.

The unusual protest attracted the attention of citizens and municipal employees, who gathered outside the corporation building to watch the bullock cart entry.

PM Modi’s Appeal

The NCP leaders said the protest was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity and cost-cutting. They alleged that while the government speaks about saving public money in the national interest, crores of rupees are being spent on facilities, foreign tours and security for office-bearers in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Targeting the BJP, the corporators claimed that the civic body was facing financial pressure, but unnecessary spending was still continuing. They also accused the ruling party of focusing on “showy development” and publicity instead of solving basic civic problems.

Protest Against ‘Double Standards’

The corporators said common citizens are still struggling with issues like water supply, roads, transport and healthcare facilities, while public money is being spent on luxury and administrative expenses.

They added that the bullock cart protest was meant to promote simplicity, rural culture and fuel conservation. The NCP corporators also said the protest was not a publicity stunt but a message against the “double standards” of the ruling party.

The protest has once again triggered political debate over spending priorities and facilities given to office-bearers in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.