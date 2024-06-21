Pune Video: ABVP Protests Against Centre Over NEET-UG, UGC-NET Row; Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | Sourced

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged a protest near Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) refectory on Friday against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination and irregularities in NEET-UG.

Watch Video:

ABVP members were heard chanting slogans like "Desh bhar mein shor hai, National Testing Agency (NTA) chor hai", "Shikshan Mantri (Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) tum ek kaam karo, khurchi chhodo aaram karo", "Shikshan Mantri murdabad, Dharmendra Pradhan murdabad", and more.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Harshwardhan Harpude, ABVP's Pune City Secretary, said, "This has happened multiple times now. Such irresponsible behaviour of the NTA is highly condemnable. Our question is directly to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Students' futures are in the dark. They work hard, spend a lot of money on coaching classes, but in the end, what do they get? We hear about paper leaks and cancellations. Why doesn't the government have an agency that can conduct fair examinations?"

Anil Thombre, State Secretary, West Maharashtra, ABVP, added, "We will not stop our protest until the NTA improves its administration. Such protests are happening throughout the country against the Centre and the Union Education Minister. We will continue our protests until the students get justice."

Shubhankar Bachal, State Joint Secretary, West Maharashtra, ABVP, expressed, "This is causing a lot of inconvenience and mental agony to the students. The education ministry must take note of it."

Ishan Abhyankar, a member of ABVP, said, "The NEET results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4. Why? We are demanding a CBI investigation into this. The education minister must answer."

Shiva Barole, Pune University President, ABVP, added, "Where is the transparency? Is this a joke? Many students don't get their hall tickets. This is a serious concern and the Government of India should take strict action against the defaulters."