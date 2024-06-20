Pune Video: 2nd Chess For Freedom Conference Held At Yerawada Central Jail

Pune Video: 2nd Chess For Freedom Conference Held At Yerwada Central Jail |

The second Chess for Freedom Conference, organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation, and hosted by the All India Chess Federation and the Maharashtra Chess Association, was held from June 19-21 at Pune's Yerawada Central Jail.

Watch Video:

The main purpose of this conference is to train prisoners from different countries in the game of chess, organise competitions, and instill confidence in them. The goal is to equip them with skills that can help them reintegrate into society with dignity after their release from prison.

Under the initiative 'Parivartan - Prison to Pride Nayi Disha', the team of inmates from Yerawada Jail won a gold medal in the International Online Chess Tournament last year.

During the conference's inauguration, Additional Director General of Police of Prison and Correctional Services, Amitabh Gupta, said, "It is a matter of great joy that the team of inmates from Yerawada Jail has won a gold medal. More importantly, prisoners participating in international competitions is commendable. This initiative will definitely expand. Moving forward, chess teams will be formed in every prison in Maharashtra state. There will also be a focus on increasing participation among women prisoners."

"At first, the prisoners had no knowledge of chess. But after preparing for four to five hours every day, they won the gold medal. Our prisoners have achieved what players with all facilities outside sometimes cannot. Currently, 200 male and female prisoners are learning chess in Yerawada Jail," he added.