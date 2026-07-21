Pune VIDEO: 22-Year-Old Tourist Dies After Falling Off Naneghat Cliff; Body Recovered After Overnight Operation | Sourced

Pune: A tourist who fell into a deep gorge at the Naneghat mountain pass in Pune district has been found dead after an extensive search operation that continued overnight.

The deceased has been identified as Datta Vinayak Londhe (22), a resident of Pargaon Shingve in Ambegaon taluka.

According to officials, Londhe was visiting the popular tourist destination in the western part of Junnar taluka on Monday when he reportedly slipped and fell from a cliff near the viewpoint known as 'Nana's Thumb' (Nanacha Angtha) amid dense fog and strong winds.

Rescue teams, along with officials from the Forest Department, launched a search operation immediately after the incident. The youth's location was eventually traced using a thermal drone deployed by the Forest Department.

On Tuesday morning, rescuers retrieved the body from the steep gorge after a challenging operation.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with visiting hill forts and cliff viewpoints during the monsoon season, when poor visibility, slippery terrain and strong winds significantly increase the danger for tourists.

Authorities have repeatedly urged visitors to exercise caution and avoid venturing close to cliff edges during adverse weather conditions.