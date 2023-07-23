Pune: Veteran Actor Dr Mohan Agashe Honored With 35th Punyabhushan Award

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Anupam Kher, who felicitated Dr Agashe with the award on his birthday. |

Veteran actor and psychiatrist Dr Mohan Agashe was presented with the prestigious 35th Punyabhushan Award at a grand ceremony organized by Punyabhushan (Tridal Pune) Foundation at Balgandharva Rang Mandir on Sunday. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Anupam Kher, who felicitated Dr Agashe with the award on his birthday.

Dr Mohan Agashe has had a remarkable career in the Marathi and Hindi film industries, making his debut in Samna (1974). He is also renowned for his work as a psychiatrist and served as a teacher at BJ Medical College in Pune before embarking on his acting journey. The Government of India honoured him with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1996. With unforgettable performances in Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil cinema, Dr Agashe has earned widespread acclaim and prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award. In addition to being a successful actor, he also holds an MBBS degree. Dr Agashe was born on 23rd July 1947.

The Punyabhushan Foundation was established in 1989 with the aim of expressing profound gratitude to distinguished citizens of Pune who have made exceptional contributions at national and international levels, bringing pride to the city. Each year, one eminent personality from Pune's fields of art, music, culture, science, industry, social service, or sports is chosen as the Pride of Pune and honoured in a special public function in the city. The Punyabhushan Award is announced on the 23rd of March every year, commemorating the memory of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdeo, and Rajguru.

During the award ceremony, various dignitaries delivered speeches, lauding Dr Mohan Agashe's immense contributions to acting and psychiatry.

Anupam Kher, while honouring Dr. Agashe, expressed his profound sense of honor in presenting the Punyabhushan Award to the veteran actor. Kher shared, "Talking to him yesterday, I realized that those 45 minutes were enough to make me feel like the richest man in the world."

Sharmila Tagore praises Dr Mohan Agashe's multi-talented persona

Sharmila Tagore, on the occasion, expressed her fortune in attending the Punyabhushan award ceremony, stating that receiving such an honor on one's birthday brings unparalleled joy. She further shared that her friendship with Dr Agashe spans 40 years, and despite not meeting often, they hold deep respect for each other. Tagore emphasized that Agashe is not just an actor but a multi-talented personality, always breaking boundaries and fearlessly embracing bold risks.

Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, Chairman of the Punyabhushan Award Selection Committee, praised Dr Agashe's personality, shedding light on his remarkable character. He expressed the committee's gratitude for Dr Agashe's acceptance of the award.

The ceremony also included a touching tribute to soldiers Mridul Ghosh, Sudam Dishoi, Umendra M, and Nirmal Kumar Kshetri, who were injured while serving on the border. Their bravery was honored, and the audience showed their respect with standing ovations and patriotic slogans.

Inspired by the legendary Dr Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the Punyabhushan Award has been an enduring tradition, recognizing accomplished individuals from Pune. Dr Agashe's contributions make him a deserving recipient of this illustrious honor, which has been running for 35 years.