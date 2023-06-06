 Pune: Vande Mataram Sanghatana stages protest seeking justice for wrestlers
The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including one minor. He has denied all the charges.

Tuesday, June 06, 2023
article-image

Vande Mataram Sanghatana, a Pune-based youth organisation staged a protest near Balagandharv Rang Mandir on Jangli Maharaj Road on Tuesday, demanding justice for wrestlers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including one minor. He has denied all the charges. 

The organization also condemned Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and called for his immediate removal from the post. In a strong display of protest, they even out the photo of Singh during their demonstration.

article-image

Protest to intensify if justice is not served

They demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter and urged the Central Government to take appropriate action to ensure justice for the wrestlers.

Vande Mataram Sanghatna's Sachin Jamge emphasized the need for swift action and warned of intensified protests if justice is not served.

A few days back, the protesting wrestlers were detained by the Delhi Police during their march towards the new Parliament building.

As the protesters tried to breach the security cordon, a fierce tussle broke out -- the wrestlers and cops pushed, shoved and grappled with one another.

article-image

