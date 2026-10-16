Pune University VC Assures No Staff Will Face Action Under 'Political Pressure'

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi has assured that no faculty member or university employee will be forced to resign or face suspension under pressure from any student group, political organisation or other group. He said such matters would be examined thoroughly and decisions taken in accordance with the law.

In a letter addressed to the president of the Savitribai Phule Teachers’ Association, Gosavi said, “The university would protect the rights of all stakeholders, including students, teachers, officers and employees.” The assurance followed discussions with representatives of teachers’ organisations, officers, non-teaching staff and other stakeholders after a representation was submitted on October 13.

Gosavi said, “Decisions concerning university stakeholders would be taken through the prescribed legal procedures and would not be influenced by pressure from any organisation, group or faction.” He also assured that the dignity and fundamental rights of teachers, employees and students would not be compromised.

The Vice-Chancellor further stated that the university premises would not be used for agitations or programmes unrelated to the institution. He also said reports suggesting that hostel wardens had been removed after being asked to resign voluntarily would be refuted.

Gosavi said, “Additional responsibilities assigned to university employees would be accompanied by the necessary authority.” He appealed to the teachers’ association to refrain from agitations and instead cooperate with the university administration.

Students, meanwhile, said repeated political confrontations, protests and controversies were overshadowing academics at SPPU. Speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity amid the ongoing controversy, they expressed concern that the developments were affecting their mental well-being and creating uncertainty on campus. Students living in university hostels also raised concerns about safety and hostel-related issues.

“A university should be recognised for its academic achievements, research and quality of education rather than political clashes and controversies. The administration must ensure that academic activities remain its priority,” a student said.

Another student said, “Recurring protests and political disputes create unnecessary stress for students who have assignments, examinations and academic responsibilities to manage. These developments should not disrupt our education or mental peace.”

A student living in a university hostel said, “For students living in university hostels, the situation can be particularly difficult. We depend on the administration for a safe and comfortable environment, and recurring concerns make it harder to concentrate on our studies.”

Another student said, “The administration must address students’ grievances promptly and ensure accountability. Students should not have to bear the physical and mental consequences of disputes involving the university administration or political groups.”