Pune: BJP-Congress Corporators Clash Over Drought Relief; NCP Hands Water Purifiers To Mayor, Commissioner | Video Screengrab

Pune: A heated exchange broke out between BJP and Congress corporators over financial assistance for drought-hit farmers during the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) special meeting on water management on Friday. Meanwhile, NCP corporators staged a symbolic protest against the supply of polluted water by gifting water purifiers to Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

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The ruling BJP proposed donating one year’s honorarium received by its corporators to help farmers in drought-affected areas. However, Congress corporators said they would contribute according to the suggestion of their group leader. The differing positions led to a heated argument between members of the ruling party and the Opposition during the meeting.

Meanwhile, NCP corporators Amol Balwadkar and Nilesh Nikam, the party’s group leader in the civic body, raised concerns over the quality of drinking water supplied to citizens from the Khadakwasla dam system. As a mark of protest, they presented water purifiers to Mayor Nagpure and Municipal Commissioner Ram, drawing attention to complaints about contaminated water supplied to residents.

The protest also prompted a response from BJP corporators, who demanded that a water purifier be given to Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar as well.

The developments came amid growing concerns over Pune’s water management, with the civic administration introducing weekly water supply shutdowns every Thursday.