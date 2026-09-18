Pune University Hikes Canteen Meal Prices By ₹10, Students Oppose Move | Canva AI

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has increased the prices of meals served at its campus canteens by ₹10, citing rising costs of food grains, pulses, cooking oil, dairy products, commercial LPG and labour. The revised rates will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

According to the university administration, meal prices had remained unchanged for the past four years, from 2022 to 2026, despite rising inflation. The university said the decision to retain the old rates was taken in view of the post-Covid situation, drought conditions and the financial interests of students.

Under the revised rates, the price of a limited vegetarian thali for monthly members has increased from ₹38 to ₹48, while the rate for other customers has gone up from ₹47 to ₹57. Similarly, the price of a limited mini vegetarian thali for monthly members has risen from ₹28 to ₹38, while the rate for other customers has increased from ₹35 to ₹45.

The administration said the university does not charge canteen operators licence fees or electricity and water charges. However, it maintained that the substantial increase in input costs over the past four years has made it difficult to provide hygienic, nutritious and quality food at the existing rates.

The revised minimum rates were finalised after detailed deliberations by the university’s Management Council, the administration said, adding that the objective was to maintain food quality without compromising students’ health.

However, the price hike has drawn criticism from student representatives. Rahul Sasane, a student and activist, opposed the ₹10 increase and demanded its immediate withdrawal. He alleged that students were being subjected to an additional financial burden despite there being no corresponding improvement in the quality of food served at the canteens.

Virendra Baba Rao, Pune University head of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), also opposed the hike. He claimed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had recently taken action against one of the university canteens, which was temporarily suspended.

He further alleged that no meeting had been held with members of the university’s food committee during the past four months. He said the ABVP would stage a protest outside the university canteen if the decision to increase meal prices was not withdrawn.