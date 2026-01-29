 Pune: Two Residents Duped Of Over ₹42 Lakh In Separate Cyber Fraud Cases
Cyber fraudsters have looted two residents under the Alankar Police Station jurisdiction in Pune of more than Rs 42 lakh. Regarding the matter, two separate cases have been registered at Alankar Police Station

Ankit Shukla
Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
Pune: Two Residents Duped Of Over ₹42 Lakh In Separate Cyber Fraud Cases

According to the police, in the first case, a 52-year-old man from the Alankar area was duped of Rs 20.16 lakh between December 3 and December 6, 2025. According to the complaint, the accused contacted the victim over the phone through a message offering him a prepaid online task, assuring good returns.

Initially, the invested amount was converted into a profit amount. However, after gaining his confidence, the fraudsters persuaded him to transfer increasing amounts of money. Trusting the promise, the victim transferred the amount. Later, however, the earned profit amount and the principal amount became untransferable. The victim then realised he had been cheated and accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections 318(4), 319(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Similarly, in the second case, a 49-year-old Kothrud resident was cheated of Rs 22.02 lakh between December 30, 2023, and January 28, 2024. Police said the accused lured the complainant into a fake share trading scheme by sending him online links and promising high returns. Trusting the claims, the victim transferred money several times before the fraud came to light, and he became aware of the cyber fraud.

The accused, identified through mobile numbers and bank accounts, are currently absconding.

Senior Police Inspector Sunita Rokade of Alankar Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We have received the complaints and the matter is under investigation. We urge citizens to remain alert and avoid falling for online investment offers, prepaid task schemes and unsolicited links promising quick profits.”

