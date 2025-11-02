Pune: Two Killed, One Injured In High-Speed Car Crash Near Bund Garden Metro Station | Sourced

Pune: In the wee hours of Sunday, a fatal collision took place near the Bund Garden Metro Station in Pune, where two people died, while one was critically injured. A black Volkswagen Polo car, which had three people seated inside, lost control and collided after losing control.

According to media reports, the deceased have been identified as Rutik Bhandari and Yash Bhandari, both of whom were seated in the front seats. Meanwhile, their friend Kushwant Tekwani is injured. The trio are residents of the Pimpri-Chinchwad area and were returning home after a party, said police.

Eyewitnesses reported that the crash was severe, and its impact was so severe that the front side of the car was completely damaged. The crash happened around 5 am in the morning, and the milkman and newspaper supplier who were passing by saw it happening. They called the police, and the emergency response teams reached the spot.

Two people died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that the car driver lost control because it was allegedly being driven at a very high speed. Fortunately, the road was empty due to the early hours, and no other vehicles were involved in the mishap.

Bund Garden Police are investigating the matter further. The incident has raised concerns about rash driving in Pune, and the authorities are being urged by residents to take necessary precautions regarding it.