Pune: Two Get Life Imprisonment For Brutal Killing On Karve Road | Representational Image

Pune: A court in Pune has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the murder of a 31-year-old man in broad daylight on Karve Road in 2016.

The judgement was delivered by Principal District Judge Mahendra Mahajan, who relied on the victim’s dying declaration, medical evidence, and eyewitness testimonies to convict the accused.

The convicts have been identified as Sanjay Anant Mohol (39) from Dattawadi and Sambhaji Sadashiv Kamble (27) from Kothrud.

The victim, Sagar Shivaji Shinde, was a resident of Karve Road and a former president of a public Ganeshotsav mandal in the area. His father had lodged a complaint at Alankar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

According to the prosecution, the motive behind the murder was a personal dispute. Mohol was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship, which had created tension among residents.

Shinde had intervened in the matter and had earlier assaulted Mohol. He had also warned Kamble to stay away from him. The accused held a grudge against Shinde following this incident.

On 23rd February 2016, at around 10:30 am, Shinde was riding his two-wheeler towards Karishma Society on Karve Road.

The accused chased him in a car and rammed his vehicle near the Karishma Society junction, causing him to fall. When Shinde tried to escape, the duo chased him and attacked him with a machete and a stone, inflicting serious injuries.

Read Also Drunken Fight Over Dinner Turns Deadly In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Worker Killed With LPG Cylinder In Moshi

Shinde was taken to a private hospital, where he gave a dying declaration to the police before succumbing to his injuries. The police later arrested both accused and filed a chargesheet.

The prosecution, led by Principal District Public Prosecutor Pramod Bombatkar, examined 18 witnesses during the trial.

The court accepted the evidence and awarded life imprisonment to both accused. It also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000, which will be given to the victim’s family. In case of non-payment, the convicts will have to undergo an additional two months of imprisonment.