Pune Travel Operator Cheats 10 Women Of ₹8.73 Lakh In Malaysia Tour Scam | Representative Image

A case has been registered by the Viman Nagar Police against the director of Sun Holiday Travels for allegedly cheating 10 women of ₹8.73 lakh by cancelling a planned Malaysia tour at the last moment and failing to refund the money, officials said on Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place between August 4, 2025, and October 15, 2025.

The complaint was filed by a 52-year-old doctor. Based on her complaint, police have booked Naresh Lalchand Mirwani, a resident of Undri, under relevant sections for cheating and financial fraud.

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According to police, a group of women from the complainant’s housing society had planned a tour to Malaysia in December 2025. Through a mutual acquaintance, they came in contact with Sun Holiday Travels director Naresh Mirwani, who agreed to arrange the tour. He allegedly quoted a package cost of ₹87,300 per person.

Trusting the travel operator, all 10 women collectively paid ₹8.73 lakh for the trip.

However, on November 11, 2025, Mirwani allegedly informed them through an email that the Malaysia trip had been cancelled due to “unexpected circumstances” in the country. He assured the women that the full amount would be refunded within 15 days.

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When the women repeatedly sought their money back, Mirwani allegedly gave evasive replies. Later, he issued post-dated cheques to the victims and reportedly kept asking them to deposit the cheques on later dates.

Govind Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector of Viman Nagar Police Station, said that when two of the women eventually deposited the cheques, they bounced due to insufficient funds in the bank account.

Following this, the victims approached the Viman Nagar Police Station and lodged a complaint. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken accordingly.