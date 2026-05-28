VIDEO: Pune Youth Thrashed Over Suspicion Of Goat Theft At Kondhwa Market | Video Screengrab

Panic and tension gripped the Kondhwa area of Pune after a youth was allegedly assaulted by locals on suspicion of stealing a goat at the busy Bakri Market on Wednesday evening.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place inside the crowded goat market, where citizens allegedly caught hold of the young man after suspecting him of attempting to steal a goat.

Soon after, an argument broke out, and the situation escalated, with several people allegedly assaulting the youth in the middle of the road.

Traffic Jam

A large crowd gathered at the spot during the incident, leading to chaos in the area for some time. Due to heavy crowding on the road, vehicular movement was also severely affected, resulting in long traffic jams in and around the market area.

No FIR filed

Police were informed about the incident, and further investigation is underway. However, any formal complaint has not yet been registered in connection with the alleged theft or assault.

Meanwhile, a video of this incident has gone viral on social media.