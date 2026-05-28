Pune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide After Alleged Betrayal In Relationship | Representational Image

Pune: A young IT engineer allegedly died by suicide after jumping into the Mutha River in Pune. The incident has shocked the city, while allegations made by the woman before her death have raised serious concerns. Police have started an investigation based on a complaint filed by her brother.

According to the complaint, the woman was in a relationship with a footwear seller. She had informed her family about the relationship around three months ago and had also expressed her wish to marry him. Her mother had reportedly accepted the relationship and informed relatives about the planned wedding.

About The Incident…

However, the situation changed in May when the woman allegedly told her brother through messages that her boyfriend had cheated on her and used her emotionally. She was said to be under severe mental stress after the man reportedly asked her to forget him and move on.

Her brother tried to counsel and support her after learning about the issue. Family members also attempted to help her cope with the emotional distress. Despite their efforts, the woman remained deeply affected by the breakup.

Brother Reveals The Truth…

Police said the woman’s body was later found in the Mutha riverbed. Her brother came to know about the incident after receiving a call from the Kharadi police.

In the complaint, the brother alleged that his sister took the extreme step due to the emotional trauma caused by the failed relationship and alleged betrayal.

Read Also Kharadi Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Abetting IT Professional’s Suicide In Pune

Investigation Underway…

Police are now carrying out a detailed investigation into the case. The man mentioned in the complaint is also likely to be questioned as part of the probe.

The incident has triggered grief and discussion over the emotional impact of relationship distress and the need for mental health support during difficult situations.