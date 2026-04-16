Pune Traffic Police Launch Drive Against Improperly Parked, Abandoned Vehicles | representational pic

The Pune City Traffic Police have announced a special drive to identify and seize abandoned or improperly parked vehicles across the city’s public roads and places.

According to officials, the drive aims to improve traffic flow and ensure safer road conditions in Pune by removing vehicles that have been left unattended for long periods.

Traffic police will identify vehicles that are abandoned, unused, or parked in violation of traffic norms.

A notice will be issued or affixed on such vehicles, after which action will be initiated within 48 hours. If the vehicle owner fails to remove the vehicle within 24 hours, it will be declared abandoned and seized.

Additionally, a penalty will be imposed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and the vehicle will be released only after payment of the fine.

Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said, "We request the citizens to cooperate and remove their abandoned vehicles. Additionally, we also request the citizens to participate in the drive and send the details of such vehicles through the PTP app to the Pune Traffic police. Accordingly, traffic police will take action against such violators."

Narendra More, Senior Police Inspector of the Traffic division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "So far, 643 vehicles have been deposited and sent to the dumping ground at Ramtekdi. After proceeding with the further process, the action will be taken."