Pune Toxic Liquor Tragedy: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Meets Victims' Families, Demands Jobs For Kin | Anand Chaini

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale on Sunday visited families affected by the toxic liquor tragedy in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. He expressed condolences to the victims’ relatives and demanded a detailed investigation into the incident.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the families, Athawale said the sale of country liquor mixed with hazardous chemicals is a very serious issue. He said similar incidents have occurred in different parts of the country and stressed the need to permanently shut down illegal liquor manufacturing units.

Ramdas Athawale In Dapodi & Phugewadi | Anand Chaini

Police Act After Incidents…

Athawale said police often conduct raids and arrest those involved in such activities. However, he claimed that many accused later secure bail and resume the same illegal business. He said this cycle must be stopped to prevent further loss of lives.

The union minister also demanded employment support for families that lost their earning members in the tragedy. He noted that many of the victims were daily wage workers and labourers, leaving their families in financial distress after their deaths.

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‘Give Jobs’

He said legal heirs of families that lost young members or sole breadwinners should be given jobs in government departments or local self-government bodies. According to Athawale, the government should provide immediate employment opportunities, even on a contractual basis, to help the affected families.

Athawale also raised concerns about administrative failure in curbing illegal liquor operations. He said temporary action would not be enough and called for long-term measures to eliminate such businesses completely.

‘Police Are Generally Aware Of Illegal Places’

He stated that local police are generally aware of places where illegal liquor is manufactured. While action is taken from time to time, many such units allegedly resume operations within days. He urged the Home Department and the State Excise Department to ensure that such dangerous liquor units do not restart in the future.

The toxic liquor tragedy in Dapodi and Phugewadi has claimed multiple lives and triggered a major crackdown by police and excise authorities across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.