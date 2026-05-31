Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Toxic Liquor Tragedy: Girish Mahajan Announces Financial Help; Families To Get ₹6 Lakh Aid | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two more people from Phugewadi died during treatment after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor, taking the death toll in the toxic liquor tragedy to 14 in Pimpri-Chinchwad alone. Nine people are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals, with one of them reported to be in critical condition.

Maharashtra Minister for Disaster Management Girish Mahajan visited Phugewadi on Saturday and met the families of the victims. After the visit, he announced that the relatives of each deceased person would receive a total of Rs 6 lakh in compensation. Of this, Rs 5 lakh will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, while Rs 1 lakh will be provided by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Mahajan Assures Strict Action…

Mahajan said the liquor was allegedly mixed with methanol before being sold. He stated that 19 people from Pune and Phugewadi have lost their lives due to consuming the toxic liquor. He assured that everyone involved in the case would face strict action, including senior officials if found guilty.

The minister also said the State Excise Department has suspended 13 personnel in connection with the case. He accused the police of ignoring the illegal liquor trade and said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued strict instructions to prevent such incidents in the future.

Nine Undergoing Treatments, One Critical…

The two latest victims were identified as Rajendra Srujan Tampo (36) of Phugewadi and Baba Sheikh (45), who died while undergoing treatment. Earlier, 12 people had died in the incident.

Among those currently hospitalised are Khajappa Shinge (35) and Pawan Sher Singh Chavan (35). Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Hire said eight of the nine patients are stable, while one remains critical.

Mayor Ravi Landge announced that the Municipal Corporation will provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased. He also demanded the closure of all illegal liquor businesses operating in the city.