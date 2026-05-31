Pune Hooch Tragedy Sparks Political Storm As Opposition Targets Maharashtra Government & Police

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Pune: The toxic liquor tragedy that has claimed 22 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has triggered a sharp political confrontation, with opposition leaders accusing the state government, police and administrative machinery of allowing illegal liquor networks to operate unchecked.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal launched a scathing attack on the government on Saturday, alleging that law and order in the state has completely collapsed. He claimed that illegal collections are being made from unlawful businesses and passed through the administrative chain all the way to the sixth floor of Mantralaya.

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Sapkal Targets Maharashtra Government…

Sapkal said illegal liquor dens, drug trafficking and other unlawful activities are openly operating across Maharashtra despite the presence of enforcement agencies. He argued that the deaths caused by the toxic liquor tragedy were a direct result of authorities failing to crack down on such networks.

“The police administration no longer commands fear or respect. Illegal liquor businesses are flourishing openly, and innocent people have paid for it with their lives,” he said.

‘Home Department Being Run By Pandu Havaldar’

He further targeted the state home department, saying, "The person responsible for all of this is Maharashtra's home minister. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the entire Home Department of Maharashtra is currently being run by a 'Pandu Havaldar'."

The Congress leader also questioned how illicit liquor operations could continue functioning across the state without administrative protection, saying the tragedy exposed deep failures in governance and enforcement.

‘Register Case Against The Police’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sachin Ahir also blamed the police for negligence and demanded criminal action against officers responsible for failing to prevent the tragedy.

Ahir alleged that warning signs had already emerged when three people reportedly died after consuming toxic liquor in the Phugewadi area last month. He claimed that despite those deaths, authorities failed to take action against the illegal liquor trade.

“Simply suspending police officers is not enough. A case of culpable homicide should be registered against those responsible for ignoring the illegal liquor business,” Ahir said.

He further argued that Pune, known nationally as an education hub, has witnessed a growing network of illegal liquor sellers, drug traffickers and criminal gangs over the past few years, raising serious concerns about policing in the city.

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Rohit Pawar Aggressive…

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar also mounted an attack on the administration, demanding complete transparency in the investigation and warning against any attempt to shield those responsible.

“If families of victims were given false information about the cause of death, it is extremely serious. The truth must come out, and no guilty person should receive political or administrative protection,” Pawar said.

The NCP leader also raised concerns over rising crime, illegal businesses and the growing influence of organised criminal groups in Pune. He warned that unless authorities act decisively, similar incidents could occur in other parts of the city.

In a dramatic protest, Pawar visited an alleged illegal liquor den in the Hadapsar area along with party workers. During the visit, he and his supporters demolished parts of the structure, broke counters and tore down tin sheets while demanding strict punishment for those involved in the sale of the suspected toxic liquor.

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Probe Ongoing In The Liquor Tragedy…

Pawar also met with the families of victims and demanded immediate financial assistance for all affected households. He said the tragedy had created widespread anger among local residents and that people were demanding the harshest possible action against those responsible.

The opposition’s criticism comes as investigators continue to probe how methanol-contaminated liquor allegedly entered the supply chain and reached consumers across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The state government has already suspended several police and excise department personnel, while multiple arrests have been made in connection with the case.

However, opposition parties maintain that the suspensions alone are insufficient and have accused the administration of ignoring illegal liquor operations for years, ultimately leading to one of the deadliest hooch tragedies in Maharashtra in recent times.