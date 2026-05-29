Pune Toxic Liquor Case: Police To Register Culpable Homicide Case, Says CP Amitesh Kumar | Video Screengrab

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that four suspicious deaths linked to alleged illicit liquor consumption have been reported so far in the city, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the medical reports are received by evening.

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Speaking to the media, the police commissioner stated that based on the preliminary findings, Pune Police will register a case under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, poisoning, and illicit liquor activities.

“Four suspicious deaths have been found so far. We will receive the medical reports of the deceased persons by this evening, after which the exact cause behind the deaths will become clear,” Amitesh Kumar said.

He further stated that police teams are closely examining CCTV footage from the locations identified by the victims and suspects as part of the investigation.

The police commissioner also highlighted the ongoing crackdown against the illegal liquor trade in Pune. Kumar said more than 1,000 cases related to illicit liquor have been registered this year so far, compared to the previous year.

Police have seized illegal liquor and related materials worth nearly ₹1 crore during various operations conducted across the city and adjoining areas.

Action has also been taken against illegal distillation units involved in manufacturing illicit liquor. Police are investigating the source and supply chain behind these operations.

Commissioner Amitesh Kumar warned that strict action would be taken against all those found responsible in the case.

The investigation is currently underway, and police officials are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports to determine the precise cause of the deaths.