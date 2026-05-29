Pune: Social Media ‘Reel Star’ Mahesh Mote Sparks Drama At Toll Booth After Refusing To Pay Toll | Sourced

Pune: Social media personality Mahesh Mote created chaos at the Jejuri toll plaza on the Pune-Pandharpur highway after allegedly refusing to pay the toll fee and calling himself a “reel star.” The incident led to a major argument at the toll booth and caused a long queue of vehicles on the highway.

According to videos shared on social media, toll booth employees stopped Mote’s car after the toll payment was not made. This reportedly angered him, following which he began arguing loudly with the staff. In the video, Mote is seen repeatedly saying that he is a “reel star” and questioning why his vehicle was stopped like an ordinary person’s car.

During the argument, he allegedly shouted at toll employees, asked for their names and created confusion at the plaza. He also claimed that he had helped many people in the area and therefore should not have been stopped at the toll booth.

The incident caused unnecessary disturbance at the toll plaza and led to heavy traffic buildup for some time. Many people on social media also questioned what would happen if others started using similar tactics to avoid paying toll charges. Several users criticised the behaviour and said rules should apply equally to everyone.

To avoid further arguments and tension, the toll staff eventually allowed the vehicle to pass without collecting the toll fee.

Mahesh Mote later uploaded the video of the incident on his own Instagram account. After the clip went viral, several netizens strongly criticised his behaviour and supported the toll employees.