Pune: Married Woman Booked After Auto-Rickshaw Driver Dies By Suicide | Representational Image

A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Pune allegedly died by suicide after facing mental harassment and threats linked to a relationship with a married woman. The Khadak Police Station has registered a case against the woman following a complaint filed by the deceased’s sister.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Ashok Halwai (24), a resident of Ghorpade Peth in Pune. His sister, Komal Nilesh Sonawane (30), a resident of Kashewadi in Bhavani Peth, lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, police have booked Swapnali Santosh Taware (32), a resident of Goregaon in Raigad district.

According to police officials, Ganesh worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and lived with his parents in Ghorpade Peth. The accused woman’s family reportedly operated a Tuljapur Goddess temple at their residence, where Ganesh used to visit during religious functions. During these visits, Ganesh and Swapnali came into contact and later developed a relationship.

Police said family members eventually came to know about the affair, leading to disputes between Ganesh and Swapnali’s husband. Following the conflict, Swapnali allegedly left her house and went to Mahad, where Ganesh had accompanied her and stayed for two days before returning to Pune.

After returning, Ganesh reportedly told his sister that Swapnali’s husband had planned to attack him, prompting him to temporarily stay away from home. Later, relatives and local community members intervened and settled the matter, with both sides allegedly agreeing not to contact each other.

However, despite the settlement, the duo allegedly continued speaking over the phone. According to the complaint, Ganesh had informed his family that he was not initiating the calls and that Swapnali allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false rape case or die by suicide if he stopped speaking to her. Family members claimed he was under severe mental stress because of the situation.

Police further said that on April 30, the couple had a heated argument over the phone after Swapnali uploaded a photograph with her husband on her WhatsApp status on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Ganesh’s family members also claimed they had heard the two discussing plans to travel to Goa and get married after four days.

On the night of May 1, Ganesh was allegedly speaking with Swapnali on the phone until late at night and appeared mentally disturbed, repeatedly walking in and out of the house. The next morning, on May 2, at around 7am, his mother found him hanging from an iron angle inside the house.

Following the funeral, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police are investigating the matter.