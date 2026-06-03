Pune Toxic Liquor Case: 4 Rural Police Personnel Suspended For Links To Prime Accused | File Photo

The investigation into the toxic liquor tragedy that claimed over 20 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has now extended to the Pune Rural Police force. Four police personnel have been suspended after a preliminary inquiry revealed their alleged association with the case's prime accused, Radheshyam Prajapati, raising serious questions about possible protection extended to the illicit liquor network.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill issued the suspension orders following a preliminary departmental inquiry. Those suspended include Police Head Constable Ajit Shivaji Kale and Police Constable Sumit Nandkumar Wagh from Uruli Kanchan Police Station, Police Head Constable Ramdas Gyandev Jagtap from Yavat Police Station, and Police Head Constable Subhash Balbhim Doifode, attached to the Daund Sub-Divisional Police Officer's office.

According to officials, the inquiry, conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Baramati Division, found that all four personnel had been in contact with Prajapati, who is considered the key accused in the toxic liquor case. The inquiry report reportedly described their conduct as suspicious and detrimental to the discipline and integrity of the police force.

Based on the findings, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the personnel under the provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Maharashtra Police (Punishments and Appeals) Rules. Pending further investigation, all four have been placed under suspension.

Authorities have also expressed concerns that the suspended personnel could influence witnesses or interfere with the ongoing investigation. Consequently, the Pune Rural Police Headquarters has been designated as their headquarters during the suspension period. They have been prohibited from leaving the headquarters without prior permission from senior officers and have been directed to mark their attendance twice daily.