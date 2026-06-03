Pune Nasrapur Girl Rape and Murder Case: Child Witnesses’ Testimony Plays Key Role In Conviction | Representative Image

Pune: A Pune court has found the accused guilty in the Nasrapur girl rape and murder case, marking a significant development in a case that had shocked the state. Court proceedings related to the matter are currently underway, with child witnesses playing a crucial role in the prosecution's case.

According to information presented before the court, three children who were playing near the scene on the day of the incident testified against the accused. The children stated that they had seen the accused with the victim shortly before the crime. They also identified him during an identification parade conducted as part of the investigation and later in court proceedings.

The prosecution informed the court that the children were present in the area when the accused allegedly tried to drive them away. Their testimony helped investigators establish important events leading up to the crime.

A total of 82 witnesses were presented by the prosecution during the trial, while statements of key witnesses were recorded as part of the evidence.

The incident took place in Nasrapur village in Pune district on May 1. The young girl went missing while playing near her residence. A search operation was launched by family members and local residents, after which her body was found in a nearby cowshed.

Investigators also relied on CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly helped trace the accused's movements. Based on witness statements and other evidence collected during the investigation, police filed charges, and the case proceeded to trial.

The case triggered widespread public outrage and demands for swift justice. With the court finding the accused guilty, the verdict is being viewed as a significant step towards justice for the victim and her family.