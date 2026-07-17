Pune To Test Electric Double-Decker Buses On 10 Routes From July 21 | Sourced

Pune residents may soon see the return of double-decker buses, this time in an electric avatar, as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to begin trial runs on 10 routes across the city from July 21.

The pilot project will primarily focus on corridors that are not served by the Metro or the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. The objective is to assess whether electric double-decker buses can be safely and efficiently integrated into Pune's public transport network.

As part of the trial, PMPML officials will evaluate several aspects of the selected routes, including road width, turning radius, flyover clearances, overhead utility lines, tree branches, and overall traffic conditions. The findings will help determine the feasibility of operating these high-capacity buses on a regular basis.

Among the routes identified for the exercise are Hadapsar–Wagholi and Hadapsar–Swargate. The remaining routes have also been selected from areas lacking Metro and BRT connectivity to improve public transport accessibility.

PMPML had earlier conducted a similar trial but has decided to carry out a fresh round of route assessments before taking a final decision on introducing the buses into its fleet.

If the trial proves successful, the electric double-decker buses are expected to enhance passenger capacity while supporting environmentally sustainable urban transport. The initiative has also generated excitement among commuters, who fondly remember the iconic double-decker buses that once operated on Pune's roads.