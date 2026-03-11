Pune To Host Free Bone Marrow Cross-Matching Camp For Thalassemia Children | Sourced

Pune: In an effort to spread awareness about thalassemia and provide treatment opportunities for affected children, a free bone marrow cross-matching camp will be organised on March 13 at the District Hospital in Aundh under the campaign “A Step Towards a Thalassemia-Free Future.

Children suffering from thalassemia from Pune and nearby areas have already been registered for the camp, where specialist doctors will also offer guidance to families.

Thalassemia is a serious hereditary blood disorder in which affected children require blood transfusions every month throughout their lives. In addition, regular medical check-ups are necessary, and families often spend around Rs6,000 to Rs7,000 every month on treatment.

Bone marrow transplantation is currently the only permanent cure for the disease. However, the procedure can cost between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, making it difficult for many families to afford.

Before a bone marrow transplant can be performed, bone marrow cross-matching tests must be conducted between the patient and close family members, such as parents and siblings. This testing typically costs up to Rs 80,000 per family.

Since the tests are not widely available in India, samples are usually sent to laboratories in Germany or the United States, and reports are received after about three months.

After the reports are received, parents are counselled and informed about the transplant procedure. Funding for treatment is often arranged through government support and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, after which the surgery process can begin at the concerned hospital, said campaign State Coordinator Laxmikant Pimpalgaonkar.

Following a successful bone marrow transplant, children can become completely free from thalassemia. Through the Thalassemia Support Group, Parbhani, more than 90 children from Maharashtra and other states have successfully undergone bone marrow transplants and are now leading healthy lives. In addition, around 1,500 family members from nearly 1,500 families have received free bone marrow cross-matching through 12 HLA typing camps organised so far.

The camp will feature guidance from Dr Sameer Milinkiri and Dr Chinmay Umarji, blood disorder specialists from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Dr Vijay Kandewad, Director of Health Services, Pune, along with other health officials, will also offer guidance. The initiative is being supported by District Surgeon Dr M. Palle and blood disorder specialist Dr Upase.

The campaign was launched on May 8, 2025, in Mumbai on the initiative of Minister of State for Health Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, with the objective of preventing the birth of children with thalassemia and improving the lives of those already affected.

Meanwhile, parents of children with thalassemia who have not yet registered are encouraged to participate in the camp. For registration or more information, they can contact State Coordinator Laxmikant Pimpalgaonkar at 9422877947.