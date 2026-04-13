Pune To Get New Flights To Mangalore, Bagdogra, And Solapur–Tirupati Route via UDAN From May 2026 | Canva

Pune: The Pune airport is set to see improved air connectivity under the government’s UDAN Scheme, with three new flight routes likely to begin from May. These include a Solapur–Tirupati service via Pune and proposed direct flights to Mangalore and Bagdogra. The move is part of a larger national plan to connect smaller and underserved airports across the country.

The Centre is planning an investment of nearly ₹12,000 crore under the regional connectivity scheme. The aim is to strengthen air travel links between tier-2 and tier-3 cities and improve access across regions. The planned investment in smaller airports and airstrips could bring major changes to regional travel, especially in states like Maharashtra, where demand from smaller cities is growing.

Read Also Big Relief For Passengers As Vande Bharat Sleeper Cuts Pune-Bengaluru Travel Time To 13 Hours

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said the goal of the UDAN scheme is to build a strong regional aviation system. He said better connectivity between smaller cities will also benefit Pune as a connecting hub. According to him, the Solapur link will help passengers reach Tirupati more easily through a planned route network.

He added that Bagdogra is an important location as it serves as a gateway to the Northeast. Direct flights from Pune will make travel to these regions more convenient. Dhoke also said that as connectivity improves in cities like Nanded, Jalgaon, Hubballi and Solapur, Pune will gain a key link in the network.

The Solapur route will create two new travel sectors: Tirupati–Solapur–Pune and Pune–Solapur–Tirupati. The Bagdogra connection is expected to make travel to the Northeast easier, where flight operations often depend on smaller aircraft due to terrain challenges.

The Airports Authority of India has recently added routes from Pune to cities like Nanded, Jalgaon and Hubballi. More routes are expected to follow. Officials said these developments should be seen as part of a wider national network and not just limited to Pune.

However, the new routes are expected to begin around May 2026, but final rollout will depend on aircraft availability, airline plans and regulatory approvals.